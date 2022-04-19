Shares of Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) are headed south in pre-market trading after a miss on EPS estimates in its Tuesday morning earnings release.

While revenue came in line with analyst expectations, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based toy manufacturer noted it was hampered by supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures that resulted in higher input and freight costs. The company noted it increased prices in the second quarter to offset this impact moving forward.

Shares fell more than 2% in pre-market trading shortly after the print.

To be sure, there were bright spots in the release, led by the company’s tabletop games subsidiary Wizards of the Coast.

Tabletop revenues grew 10% and digital and licensed gaming grew 6% in the quarter, with an operating profit of $106.4 million that constituted the bulk of the company’s total profits for the quarter. Management expects robust performance in the segment to be sustained, forecasting full-year revenue growth at the upper end of the previous prognostications.

"Based on our current plans, we now believe mid-single digit adjusted operating profit growth and a 16% adjusted operating profit margin is achievable on revenue growth of low-single digits," Hasbro (HAS) CEO Chris Cocks said in a statement.

The company noted that this guide includes approximately $100 million tied to Russia, now at risk due to the war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions.

In line with optimistic estimates and progress on debt reduction, the board also approved a 3% dividend increase and a resumption of a share repurchase program. The toy manufacturer is planning to repurchase $75-$150 million this year.

"As I assumed the role of Hasbro (HAS) CEO on February 25, we began a thorough review of our business with a theme of focus and scale,” Cocks commented in the release. “We are leaning into our strengths and greatest growth opportunities, including in gaming, multi-generational brands and direct to consumer.”

Read more on the review that the company has performed, including a potential spin-off of some prized subsidiaries.