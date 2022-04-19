A Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) design for a small modular nuclear reactor should receive U.K. regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power five years later, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters.

"We are trying to work with the U.K. government and others to get going now placing orders, so we can get power on grid by 2029," Stein said, adding that in the meantime, Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) will start manufacturing parts of the design that are most unlikely to change.

Each 470 MW SMR unit costs £1.8B ($2.34B) and would be built on a 10-acre site.

Deutsche Bank analysts recently painted a somewhat gloomy picture of Rolls-Royce (RYCEY), saying revenue growth this year looks weak.