Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported mixed Q1 results and lowered its adjusted EPS outlook for 2022.

The New Brunswick, N.J.-based pharma giant's Q1 revenue rose +4.95% Y/Y to ~$23.43B but missed analysts estimates by ~$210M.

The company also suspended its COVID-19 vaccine sales guidance, stating global supply surplus and demand uncertainty.

Sales from the Pharmaceutical division rose +6.3% Y/Y to $12.87B.

Worldwide sales of blood cancer drug DARZALEX grew +36% Y/Y to ~$1.86B. Global sales of Stelara, which treats immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, rose +6.5% Y/Y to ~$2.29B.

Worldwide sales of COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) in Q1 were $457M.

The company saw a -13.8% Y/Y decline in global sales of anticoagulant drug XARELTO to $508M.

J&J's Consumer Health segment sales declined -1.5% Y/Y to ~$3.59B.

Sales from MedTech segment grew +5.9% Y/Y to $6.97B.

Q1 Adjust net earnings rose +3% Y/Y to ~$7.13B.

Outlook:

J&J lowered its adjusted EPS guidance to be between $10.15 and $10.35, compared to prior estimate of $10.40 - $10.60, provided in January. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $10.51.

The company maintained its 2022 full-year guidance for adjusted operational EPS and base business operational sales.

Operational Sales for 2022 is expected to be between $97.3B – $98.3B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $99.31B.

The company expects Adjusted Operational EPS in the range of $10.60 and $10.80.

JNJ -0.37% to $177.00 premarket April 19