J&J stock dips on Q1 revenue miss; lowers adjusted EPS outlook, suspends COVID vaccine guidance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported mixed Q1 results and lowered its adjusted EPS outlook for 2022.
The New Brunswick, N.J.-based pharma giant's Q1 revenue rose +4.95% Y/Y to ~$23.43B but missed analysts estimates by ~$210M.
The company also suspended its COVID-19 vaccine sales guidance, stating global supply surplus and demand uncertainty.
Sales from the Pharmaceutical division rose +6.3% Y/Y to $12.87B.
Worldwide sales of blood cancer drug DARZALEX grew +36% Y/Y to ~$1.86B. Global sales of Stelara, which treats immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, rose +6.5% Y/Y to ~$2.29B.
Worldwide sales of COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) in Q1 were $457M.
The company saw a -13.8% Y/Y decline in global sales of anticoagulant drug XARELTO to $508M.
J&J's Consumer Health segment sales declined -1.5% Y/Y to ~$3.59B.
Sales from MedTech segment grew +5.9% Y/Y to $6.97B.
Q1 Adjust net earnings rose +3% Y/Y to ~$7.13B.
Outlook:
J&J lowered its adjusted EPS guidance to be between $10.15 and $10.35, compared to prior estimate of $10.40 - $10.60, provided in January. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $10.51.
The company maintained its 2022 full-year guidance for adjusted operational EPS and base business operational sales.
Operational Sales for 2022 is expected to be between $97.3B – $98.3B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $99.31B.
The company expects Adjusted Operational EPS in the range of $10.60 and $10.80.
JNJ -0.37% to $177.00 premarket April 19