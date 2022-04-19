Uber dips as ride-sharing company says masks are 'no longer required'

  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) announced a change to its COVID safety policies on Tuesday, telling its users that masks were no longer required on rides, one day after a Florida judge overturned the mask mandate put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • In an email, Uber (UBER) said that the CDC still recommends wearing masks if there are high transmission levels in the area and there are certain personal risk factors.
  • In addition to no longer requiring masks, Uber (UBER) has asked riders to only use the front seat of the vehicle if there is a large group of riders, allowing the driver "some space."
  • Uber (UBER) shares fell slightly less than 0.5% to $31.66 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
  • Earlier this month, it was reported that Uber (UBER) will add a number of different travel options to its U.K. app later this year, including trains and flights.
