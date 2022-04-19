Uber removes mandate of riders and drivers wearing masks
Apr. 19, 2022 7:30 AM ETUBERBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Uber (UBER) announced that as of Apr.19, 2022 riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber.
- CDC however recommends mask usage if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.
- The step comes after major airlines also indicated that they would no longer require passengers or employees row wear face coverings on domestic and international flights.
- Florida judge overturned the federal mask mandate for public transportation and transportation hubs on Monday.
- Uber did not say if riders canceling a trip because a driver is not wearing a mask will still be charged