Silvergate Capital stock rises after Q1 earnings beat as deposits increase
Apr. 19, 2022 7:39 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares are climbing 4.8% in Tuesday premarket trading after the bank posted better-than-expected Q1 results as the number of its digital currency customers continues to increase and deposits grew.
- Q1 EPS of $0.79, easily beating the $0.47 consensus, increased from $0.66 in Q4 2021 and from $0.55 in Q1 2021. The current quarter's results include a $2.47M reversal of provision for loan losses, due to changes in the loan product and segment mix in the portfolio.
- The Silvergate (SI) Exchange Network (SEN) processed $142.3B of U.S. dollar transfers in Q1 2022, down 35% from $219.2B in Q4 2021 and down 15% from $166.5B in Q1 2021.
- "While volume on the Silvergate (SI) Exchange Network was impacted by broader industry trends, I remain encouraged by the continued growth we saw in customers, SEN Leverage commitments, and average deposits, which reached a record $14.7B, said President and CEO Alan Lane.
- Return on average common equity of 6.87% fell from 7.25% in the previous quarter and from 9.76% in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 net interest income before provision for loan losses was $50.5M, up from $38.2M in Q4 2021 and from $23.0M in Q1 2021. Q1 net interest margin of 1.36% improved from 1.11% in Q4 and from 1.33% in Q1 2021.
- Noninterest income of $9.45M fell from $11.1M in Q4 and rose from $8.09M in Q1 2021.
- Q1 total noninterest expense of $28.0M rose from $25.7M in the previous quarter and $19.6M in the year-ago quarter.
- Silvergate's (SI) digital currency customers increased to 1,503 at March 31, 2022 from 1,381 at Dec. 31, 2021.
- Q1 total deposits were $13.2B at March 31, 2022, down from $14.1B at Dec. 31, 2021.
- Total loans of $1.68B at March 31, 2022 slipped from $1.78B in at Dec. 31, 2021. In March 2022, the company sold commercial real estate, multi-family real estate and construction loans, which decreased overall loans by ~$150.8M, net after participating a portion of the loans, compared with Q4 2021.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
- Earlier, Silvergate Capital (SI) GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.34, revenue of $59.95M beats by $5.06M