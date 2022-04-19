Lizhi collaborates with Xiaomi platform to launch product in Leapmotor EVs
Apr. 19, 2022 7:42 AM ETLizhi Inc. (LIZI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) in alliance with the in-car Xiaomi Quick App Platform to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio product into Leapmotor vehicles’ operating system.
- The alliance marks Leapmotor as the first smart car company to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio product through the Xiaomi Quick App Platform.
- The company has rapidly adapted its in-car audio products for the Quick App Platform, working with Xiaomi Inc. and Qcarlink Inc. to introduce audio products specifically catered for the platform, which aims to improve car users’ interactive audio experiences.
- Through the collaboration, LIZHI brings premium podcast content and immersive audio experiences to a broader user demographic and satisfies users’ varied in-car entertainment demands through the Company’s in-house suite of technologies.