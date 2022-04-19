Navidea stock soars ~20%, to get patents in US, Japan
Apr. 19, 2022 7:47 AM ETNavidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) said it received a Notice of Allowance for a U.S. patent application for diagnosis and treatment of leishmaniasis, a type of parasitic disease.
- Leishmaniasis is caused by infection with Leishmania parasites, which are spread via the bite of phlebotomine sand flies.
- The U.S. Patent Application No. 15/729,633 is titled 'Compounds And Compositions For Treating Leishmaniasis And Methods Of Diagnosis And Treating Using Same.'
- The company said the U.S. patent application protects the use of its mannosylated dextran-based drug-delivery vehicles to deliver small molecule therapeutic payloads as possible therapies for leishmaniasis.
- Navidea (NAVB) added that it has also received a Decision of Grant from the Japan Patent Office for the patent application No. 2020-107176.
- The Japanese patent application is titled 'Compounds And Compositions For Targeting Macrophages And Other Mannose-Binding C-Type Lectin Receptor High Expressing Cells And Methods Of Treating And Diagnosing Using Same.'
- The company noted that the Japanese application claims targeted delivery of a wide range of therapeutic payloads attached to Manocept platform-based constructs using a degradable hydrazone linker.
- NAVB +19.64% to $1.06 premarket April 19