CTG promotes Brett Hunt to VP, of solutions and delivery, North America
Apr. 19, 2022 7:46 AM ETComputer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CTG (NASDAQ:CTG) promotes Brett Hunt to the newly formed position of VP of solutions and delivery, North America.
- Mr. Hunt joined the company in July 2020 as Managing Director of Solutions, North America, after 20 years with HP, where he last served as Worldwide Director of Security Solutions.
- “As we accelerate the execution of our strategy to strengthen CTG’s digital solutions to help our clients achieve more, we are structuring the organization to facilitate scalability and speed. It takes the right people in the right roles to drive change,” said Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO.