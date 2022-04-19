CTG promotes Brett Hunt to VP, of solutions and delivery, North America

Apr. 19, 2022 7:46 AM ETComputer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • CTG (NASDAQ:CTGpromotes Brett Hunt to the newly formed position of VP of solutions and delivery, North America.
  • Mr. Hunt joined the company in July 2020 as Managing Director of Solutions, North America, after 20 years with HP, where he last served as Worldwide Director of Security Solutions.
  • “As we accelerate the execution of our strategy to strengthen CTG’s digital solutions to help our clients achieve more, we are structuring the organization to facilitate scalability and speed. It takes the right people in the right roles to drive change,” said Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.