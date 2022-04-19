Kalera secures $30M credit facility

Apr. 19, 2022 7:53 AM ETKalera AS (KSLLF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Kalera AS (OTCPK:KSLLF) secures a ten-year, $30 million senior secured credit facility with Farm Credit of Central Florida to support capital expenditures and working capital needs of the company across the entire United States.
  • The credit facility was entered into by Kalera Inc. a United States based wholly owned subsidiary of Kalera AS.
  • The Credit Agreement has a term of 120 months and includes standard terms and conditions.
  • "We are now in an excellent position to execute on our objectives for the first half of 2022, whilst moving towards an expected June completion of our merger with Agrico (OTCQB:AGRC) that will deliver Kalera a US Nasdaq listing, immediate additional financing, and improved long-term funding opportunities”. said CFO Fernando Cornejo.
