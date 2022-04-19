Quipt Home Medical acquires Good Night Medical for ~$7M in cash

Apr. 19, 2022 7:55 AM ETQuipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Elderly woman needing breading device

pixelfit/E+ via Getty Images

  • Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) has acquired Good Night Medical for ~$7M in cash.
  • Good Night Medical specializes in respiratory home care services, with operations across seven U.S. states (including Arkansas, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and California).
  • The acquisition will expand Quipt's annual revenues by ~$7.5M, and, post integration, adj. EBITDA by $1.5M (20% margin). It also provides Quipt an expansionary opportunity into Massachusetts, North Carolina and Texas.
  • Quipt CEO Greg Crawford stated, "Good Night Medical strengthens our healthcare network across multiple states, enhancing our national coverage sphere over an area that includes about 5 million COPD sufferers in the United States. Furthermore, I believe that this acquisition will help us achieve long term cost saving goals that will drive our future margin acceleration by giving us increased scale across the organization."
  • Quipt also reiterated its annual run-rate revenue guidance for calendar end 2022 (fiscal Q1 2023) to be $180-$190M with $38-$43M in run-rate adj. EBITDA.
