Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sees March same property occupancy at 62%

Apr. 19, 2022 7:56 AM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) reported same-property occupancy at 62% and same-property total revenues and same-property hotel EBITDA were down ~9% compared to March 2019 levels.

  • Same-property EBITDA margins exceeded March 2019, the first time the EBITDA margin in 2019 month has been exceeded by a comparable month in 2021 or 2022.
  • Room rates continued to exceed the comparable period in 2019; for 1Q21, the company estimates ADR exceeded Q1 2019 by more than 19% led by its resorts.
  • As of March end, group bookings for the remainder of 2022 are 68% of 2019 group bookings for the comparable period, an improvement of 500 basis points from December 2021.
  • The average group rate for 2022 is currently 2.8% above same time for 2019; group bookings for 2023 are 71% of what 2019 group bookings were as of March 2018, with the average group rate exceeding 2019 group levels by 6.8%.
  • Hotel EBITDA in March climbed to 91% of March 2019.
