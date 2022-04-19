Adicet Bio stock soars 13% on FDA fast track status for ADI-001 to treat blood cancer
Apr. 19, 2022 8:00 AM ETAdicet Bio, Inc. (ACET)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Adicet Bio's (NASDAQ:ACET) lead program ADI-001 to treat relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL).
- The Boston based company said ADI-001 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing dose escalation phase 1 trial as a potential treatment of NHL, a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system.
- “We believe ADI-001 is unique in that it is designed to target malignant B cells by leveraging the innate and adaptive receptors found naturally on gamma delta T cells with the added benefit of an engineered anti CD20 CAR. We remain optimistic about the potential of our program and look forward to reporting additional data from the Phase 1 trial of ADI-001 in the first half of 2022," said Adicet (ACET) President and CEO Chen Schor.
- ACET +13.02% to $17.97 premarket April 19