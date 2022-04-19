Conflicting evidence has muddied a federal investigation into serious infant bacterial infections that followed the use of certain baby formulas manufactured by Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), The Wall Street Journal reported.

In February, the company announced a recall of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formulas manufactured at its Sturgis, Mich. production facility citing consumer complaints following the use of products.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the presence of the bacteria, cronobacter sakazakii at the plant in February raising a potential link between the contaminated formulas and the infections.

However, an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into the genetic makeup of bacteria found in the plant and two of the four infected babies did not confirm a connection, The Journal reported.

“It all leaves the entire situation in a big uncertain mess,” remarked Craig Hedberg, a former epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Health, who was not part of the probe.

A CDC spokeswoman noted that one patient sample matched with a cronobacter sample detected in an opened formula product at the patient’s residence.

“It is possible that the cases included in this investigation occurred due to contamination of the formula after it was opened, which is how cronobacter often gets into powdered formula,” she said, adding ““It is unlikely that a definitive link will be found.”

The FDA is continuing the investigation, and the CDC said that there were no additional reports of related infections, and there was no further testing related to the probe.

After the product recall, Abbott (ABT) reiterated its 2022 guidance for adj. earnings despite a yet-to-be determined one-off item due to the decision.