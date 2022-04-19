Spotlight on SpartanNash as boardroom battle brews

A boardroom battle is brewing at SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) after Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings Group filed a proxy statement with the SEC and sent a letter to shareholders asking for changes.

The group nominated three independent candidates for election to SpartanNash's (SPTN) board of directors after analysis and engagement led it to believe SPTN leadership is tied to a flawed corporate structure that has failed to implement basic operating initiatives while leaving $1 billion of owned real estate sitting idle on the balance sheet.

"We contend the blame falls squarely on the SpartanNash Board and its long-tenured members, who have presided over numerous strategic missteps, significant c-suite turnover and the lack of a clear and credible operating strategy."

SpartanNash (SPTN) is said to be at a critical inflection point following years of operational and share price underperformance, lagging revenue and sales growth, poor capital allocation decisions and a long history of failed acquisitions under the current board.

Macellum and Ancora hold a 4.5% stake in SpartanNash (SPTN).

Shares of SpartanNash (SPTN) have easily outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the last three years.