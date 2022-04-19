Travelers Companies Q1 earnings beat helped by lower catastrophe losses
Apr. 19, 2022 8:09 AM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) posted consensus-beating Q1 earnings on Tuesday, fueled by lower catastrophe losses from a year ago. The board also increased the insurer's quarterly cash dividend by 6%, due to its confidence in its outlook, the company said.
- Q1 core EPS of $4.22 topped the $3.62 consensus and surged from $2.73 in the year-ago quarter. Core income increased primarily due to lower catastrophe losses, partially offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development and lower net investment income.
- Q1 net written premiums of $8.37B increased from $7.51B a year earlier. Net earned premiums of $8.01B, missing the $8.03B consensus, increased 9% Y/Y.
- Travelers (TRV) stock is slipping 1.3% in premarket trading.
- Q1 net investment income of $539M (after-tax) fell 9% from a year ago. Income from the non-fixed income investment portfolio decreased from the prior year quarter, primarily on lower private equity partnership returns as compared to very strong returns in the prior year quarter.
- Underlying combined ratio of 91.2% compared with 89.5% in Q1 2021.
- Adjusted book value of $112.19 at March 31, 2022 increased from $109.76 at Dec. 31, 2021.
- Core return on equity of 15.5% rose from 11.1% a year ago.
- Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.
