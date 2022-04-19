AmeriServ Financial GAAP EPS of $0.14, revenue of $14.1M
Apr. 19, 2022 8:10 AM ETAmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AmeriServ Financial press release (NASDAQ:ASRV): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.14.
- Revenue of $14.1M (-1.4% Y/Y).
- "Our liquidity position continues to be strong as total short-term investments averaged $46.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, which is $15.7 million, or 50.8%, higher than the 2021 first quarter average. Continued loan growth and prudent investment in securities are critical to achieve the best return on the remaining liquid funds with management expecting to continue to be active with new security purchases in the second quarter of 2022 given the increase in interest rates."