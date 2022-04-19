Halliburton edges Q1 earnings estimates but shares drop from 52-week high

Apr. 19, 2022 8:15 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Halliburton Co. in Fort Worth, Texas

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) -2.5% pre-market after reporting Tuesday that Q1 adjusted EPS topped Wall Street estimates by a penny, but expectations ahead of the report were running high, as shares hit a 52-week high $42.25 on Monday.

Q1 net income climbed to $263M, or $0.29/share, from $170M, or $0.19/share, in the year-ago quarter, while revenues rose 24% Y/Y to $4.28B and operating income jumped 44% to $511M.

Halliburton (HAL) recorded a $22M pre-tax charge in the quarter for the writedown of its assets in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

Q1 Completion and Production revenues rose 26% Y/Y to $2.35B, while Drilling and Evaluation revenues increased 22% to $1.93B; revenues by region, North America +37% Y/Y to $1.93B, Middle East and Asia +17% to $1.03B, Europe/Africa/CIS +7% to $677M, and Latin America +22% to $653M.

The company said Drilling and Evaluation margin topped 15% in the first quarter for the first time since 2010.

"First quarter revenue growth in all our international regions together with North America demonstrates that this multi-year upcycle is well underway," CEO Jeff Miller said.

Halliburton (HAL) shares have surged 82% YTD and doubled during the past year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.