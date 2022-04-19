Airline stocks are finding some breathing room on Tuesday morning after the CDC’s mask mandate was struck down.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled the federal mask mandate on public transportation, trains, and planes unlawful, sparking a slew of policy updates from airline carriers.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), American Airlines (AAL), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC), and Southwest Airlines (LUV) JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Alaska Air (ALK) all indicated on Monday that masks will now be optional on domestic flights and for most international travel.

“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lifted to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 has transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus,” Delta (DAL) said in a statement.

The relief is palpable across the industry as trade groups representing the industry more broadly have long called for an end to the mandates. For example, Airlines for America, a lobbying group representing the industry, has lobbied for an end to both the mask mandates and testing requirements for months.

However, while passengers might be pleased with the policy shift, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was less enthusiastic.

“This is obviously a disappointing decision,” she told reporters during Monday’s White House press briefing. “The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit…So, right now, the Department of Homeland Security, who would be implementing, and the CDC are reviewing the decision. And, of course, the Department of Justice would make any determinations about litigation.”

Despite the looming legal battle suggested by Psaki and lingering testing requirements, airline stocks are broadly moving marginally higher in pre-market action on Tuesday.

Still, airlines may have many more issues to deal with beyond health restrictions. Soaring fuel costs and staffing shortages have sparked a significant uptick in flight cancellations.

Read more on what to expect from United Airlines (UAL), the first airline to report earnings following the new ruling.