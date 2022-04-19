Axsome Therapeutics rises on hopes of FDA action for depression therapy

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) have surged ~27% in the pre-market Tuesday after the clinical-stage pharma indicated a near-term regulatory decision on its depression therapy AXS-05 in the U.S.
  • The company has sought the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market AXS-05 as a treatment for major depressive disorder.
  • In a regulatory filing, Axsome (AXSM) said that the agency had proposed Postmarketing Requirements/Commitments in relation to the AXS-05 New Drug Application (NDA). The company has agreed to the terms, it added.
  • Based on the communications with the FDA, Axsome (AXSM) expects a regulatory action on the NDA as early as 2Q 2022, it said.

  • An NMDA receptor antagonist, AXS-05 has been granted the FDA’s Priority Review for the treatment of MDD.

