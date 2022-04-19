Amicus gets US patent related to Fabry disease drug Galafold
Apr. 19, 2022 8:22 AM ETAmicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent which is directed to a composition of matter covering migalastat, sold as Galafold to treat Fabry disease.
- The company said the U.S. patent No. 11,304,940, titled 'Methods of Treating Fabry Patients Having Renal Impairments' is directed to a molecule comprising migalastat bound to an alpha-galactosidase A protein, and expires in 2038.
- "We are very pleased that the USPTO has issued this patent around this unique oral pharmacological chaperone, which builds upon our existing intellectual property portfolio and provides patent protection for Galafold to 2038," said Amicus (FOLD) Chairman and CEO John Crowley.
- The company added that it is pursuing corresponding patent applications in other regions and countries, including Europe and Japan.
- Fabry disease is a rare inherited disorder of glycosphingolipid metabolism due to the absence or deficient activity of the lysosomal enzyme, α-galactosidase A.