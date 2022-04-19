Hot Stocks: LMT dips on earnings; SI rises; PLUG deal with WMT; ACAD clinical trial data

Earnings season began to heat up in Tuesday's pre-market trading. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was among the big names reporting quarterly results, losing ground amid a weak revenue total.

On the other side of the ledger, Silvergate Capital (SI) gained ground following its quarterly update.

In other news, Plug Power (PLUG) received a pre-market boost thanks to a green energy supply deal with Walmart. Meanwhile, Acadia (ACAD) dropped after releasing disappointing clinical trial data.

Decliners

A disappointing revenue figure put pressure on Lockheed Martin (LMT), sending the stock lower by nearly 3% in pre-market action.

LMT topped projections with its profit figure. However, revenue dropped 8% from last year to reach a level of $14.96B -- more than $500M below analysts' consensus.

Acadia (ACAD) also lost ground before the opening bell, dragged down by disappointing clinical trial data. The company said its ACP-044 product missed the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 study for acute pain following bunionectomy surgery.

Hurt by the drug development setback, ACAD dropped nearly 8% in pre-market action.

Gainers

Plug Power (PLUG) jumped in pre-market trading following a deal with retailing giant Walmart. Under the agreement, the alternative power company will provide up to 20 tons/day of liquid green hydrogen for Walmart to power material handling lift trucks.

PLUG identified the partnership as one of its first green hydrogen supply contracts. Based on the deal, PLUG climbed 6% in pre-market action.

Elsewhere in the market, earnings news gave a lift to Silvergate Capital (SI). Shares rose nearly 5% after the company issued better-than-expected Q1 results.

SI reported that it added digital currency customers during the quarter, with the figure rising to more than 1.5K.

