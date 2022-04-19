Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) shares were little changed in premarket trading on Tuesday despite investment firm RBC Capital starting coverage on the property and casualty insurance platform company and saying it sees significant upside.

Analyst Rishi Jaluria started coverage on Guidewire (GWRE) with an outperform rating and a $125 price target, implying nearly 39% upside to current levels, noting it is trading at an attractive valuation to its peers.

"We see shares as attractive trading at 7.5x [enterprise value]/[estimated 2023] revenue, in-line with vertical software peers, while our price target is based on a 10.6x multiple, which we see as justified by Guidewire’s market leadership, attractive vertical opportunity, and favorable financial model exiting the cloud transition," Jaluria wrote to clients.

In addition, the analyst noted that Guidewire (GWRE) has provided software to more than 450 property and casualty insurance brands, but it is the lead over its nearest competitor, Duck Creek, that has helped excite the analyst.

"While Duck Creek has been narrowing the gap, owing to its head start in the cloud, our checks suggest Guidewire is still viewed as the market leader which is supported by third-party reports (Gartner, Forrester, etc.)," Jaluria added.

The analyst also pointed out out that Guidewire (GWRE) wins 60% of its competitive offerings and it's likely that the P&C insurance software space becomes a duopoly between Guidewire and Duck Creek.

Also, Guidewire's (GWRE) "painful" transition to a cloud computing model makes it now "attractive," Jaluria pointed out, with the possibility for 30% free cash flow margins and a return to "high-teens revenue growth," with the possibility for 20% or more, if it is able to execute strongly.

It's likely that Guidewire (GWRE) can expand its total addressable market "over time" from $20 billion or more today, moving away from just property and casualty insurance to adjacent areas, such as life insurance, the analyst stated.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs said that Guidewire (GWRE) had the potential to report a low and variable gross margin going into earnings season.