Citizens Financial stock gains after Q1 earnings beat highlights net interest income

Apr. 19, 2022 8:30 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Old Fashioned Bank Sign

georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) shares are climbing 2.5% in premarket trading Tuesday as the regional bank's Q1 results topped Wall Street estimates, driven by robust net interest income.
  • Q1 net interest income of $1.14B grew from $1.12B in Q4 2021 and $1.11B in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 average loans and leases were $129.2M, up from $125.2M in Q4 2021 and $122.8M in Q1 2021. Average deposits of $155.1M also increased from $153.0M in Q4 2021 and $146.6M in Q1 2021.
  • Return on tangible common equity of 11.4% in Q1 vs. 13.6% in Q4 2021 and 17.2% in Q1 2021.
  • Meanwhile, Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.07 beat the consensus of $0.91 but fell from $1.26 in Q4 2021 and $1.41 in Q1 2021.
  • Underlying pre-provision profit of $587M in Q1 also dipped from $710M in Q4 2021 and $661M in Q1 2021.
  • Tangible book value of $30.97 per share declined from $34.61 in Q4 2021 and $32.79 in Q1 2021.
  • Conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • On April 11, Citi downgraded Citizens Financial to Neutral.
