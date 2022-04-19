Housing starts and permits unexpectedly rise in March
- March Housing Starts: +0.3% M/M to 1.793M vs. 1.750M expected, 1.788M prior (revised from 1.769M).
- Single-family housing starts in March were at a rate of 1.200M, a 1.7% declined from the revised February figure of 1.221M.
- "Even with rising interest rates and ongoing issues surrounding geopolitical stability, supply chain issues, and inflation, the overall lack of inventory over the past year has continued to drive demand for more housing starts as builders continue to try to push inventory to market," said Kelly Mangold of RCLCO Real Estate Consulting. "While rising interest rates are likely to temper demand somewhat, the housing market still has strong underlying fundamentals."
- Building permits: +0.4% M/M to 1.873M vs. 1.830M expected and 1.865M prior (revised from 1.859M).
- Single-family authorizations in March were at a rate of 1.147M, down 4.8% from the revised figure of 1.205M.
- Privately owned housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.303M, down 4.5% from the revised February estimate of 1.365M and 3.0% below the March 2021 rate.
- Single-family housing completions were at a rate of 1.000M, 6.4% lower than the revised February rate of 1.068M.
