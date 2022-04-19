Badger Meter GAAP EPS of $0.49 misses by $0.02, revenue of $132.4M misses by $0.14M
Apr. 19, 2022 Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)
- Badger Meter press release (NYSE:BMI): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.49 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $132.4M (+12.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.14M.
- “The first quarter was a solid start to the year, with continued strong sales growth and record order rates reflective of resilient customer interest in our differentiated smart water solutions. As anticipated, persistent inflation and supply chain challenges pressured gross margins, however, we continue to work to mitigate their impact through value-based pricing and expense management actions, while also continuing to invest for future growth,” said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.