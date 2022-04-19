Marijuana Company of America reports FY results
Apr. 19, 2022 8:37 AM ETMarijuana Company of America, Inc. (MCOA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Marijuana Company of America press release (OTCPK:MCOA): FY Net loss decreased by 28% to $10.19M.
- Revenue of $1.03M (+267.9% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "This year we had been active in our acquisitions that fall into a few different cannabis categories. MCOA is currently in the process of finalizing the acquisition of VBF Brands, Inc., pending regulatory approval which we expect to complete in early 2022. The Company continued to pursue deals to build scale in its existing markets while continuing to look at opportunities that continue to grow our national footprint in the U.S. as an MSO, as well as in emerging markets such as Brazil and Uruguay. This is an exciting time to be part of MCOA, as we enter 2022 with a stronger balance sheet to accelerate our operations and continue to build shareholder value."