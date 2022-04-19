Dividend ETFs build steam as major indices remain under pressure

With uncertainty hanging over the broader trading landscape, dividend growth strategies and dividend exchange traded funds have offered some bright spots in an otherwise murky market.

Several high-profile dividend investment vehicles have outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500), Dow Jones (DJI), and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) during 2022, as the major averages come under pressure from inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates.

For example, three ProShares dividend ETFs have outperformed the major indices. The list includes the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL), Proshares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL), and ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV). Here is how they performed during Q1, compared to their benchmark indices:

As ProShares notes: “The S&P 500 declined more than 4% on a year-to-date basis through March 31, 2022, dividend growth strategies fared better. And that wasn’t limited to the domestic large-cap stock universe. It applied to mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well.”

Beyond the ProShares names, four other high-profile benchmark dividend funds have seen market support: the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG), Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VYM), Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), and the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Dividend yields: NOBL 1.93%, REGL 2.64%, SMDV 2.24%, VIG 1.78%, VYM 2.76%, SCHD 2.88%, and DVY 2.90%.

Expense ratios: NOBL 0.35%, REGL 0.40%, SMDV 0.40%, VIG 0.06%, VYM 0.06%, SCHD 0.06%, and DVY 0.38%.

Year-to-date performance: NOBL -2.5%, REGL -2.5%, SMDV -5.3%, VIG -6.9%, VYM -0.2%, SCHD -2.7%, and DVY +4.9%.

Putting these returns into perspective, two of the most prominent benchmark ETFs, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), have returned -8.3% and -15.7%, respectively, in 2022.

In related dividend news, SCHD generated serious attention during Q1, pulling in more capital than funds tied to the three major U.S. equity indices.