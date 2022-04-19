Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) said Tuesday that Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo will retire from the company, to be succeeded as President and CEO by current COO Ralph LaRossa, effective September 1, and assume the additional responsibilities of Chairman on January 1.

Izzo has been Chairman and CEO since April 2007, and the company's president and a member of the board since October 2006; he joined PSEG in 1992.

LaRossa became COO in January 2020 after running PSEG Power for three and a half years and serving as president and COO of PSEG's regulated utility business since October 2006.

Two months ago, PSEG (PEG) reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.69 on revenues of $3.06B.