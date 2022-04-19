PSEG's Izzo to retire at year-end 2022; LaRossa to become new President/CEO

Electricity poles and electric power transmission lines against vibrant orange sky at sunset on a hot day with flickering air. High Voltage towers provide power supply over a long distance.

Sebastian Frank/iStock via Getty Images

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) said Tuesday that Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo will retire from the company, to be succeeded as President and CEO by current COO Ralph LaRossa, effective September 1, and assume the additional responsibilities of Chairman on January 1.

Izzo has been Chairman and CEO since April 2007, and the company's president and a member of the board since October 2006; he joined PSEG in 1992.

LaRossa became COO in January 2020 after running PSEG Power for three and a half years and serving as president and COO of PSEG's regulated utility business since October 2006.

Two months ago, PSEG (PEG) reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.69 on revenues of $3.06B.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.