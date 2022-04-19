PetMeds signs exclusive partnership with Vetster for Pet Telemedicine
Apr. 19, 2022 8:48 AM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced an exclusive partnership and investment with Vetster, veterinary telemedicine and pet-care marketplace which will position PetMeds as the premier source for pet health online.
- The deal provides access to virtual, around-the-clock pet healthcare for PetMeds' 2M-plus pet parents as well as integrated fulfillment of pet medications for veterinarians and vet clinics.
- Through the agreement, PetMeds becomes the exclusive e-commerce provider of pet medications for Vetster, and Vetster becomes the exclusive provider of telehealth and telemedicine services to PetMeds customers.
- Separately, the agreement comes amid Vetster completing its Series B round of funding of $30M wherein PetMeds has committed a minority investment.
- The round brings Vetster's total investment to $40M since November 2020 launch.
- PetMeds has the opportunity to receive additional shares through the exercise of warrants for an increased equity stake in Vetster, with such warrants being tied to future performance milestones.
- Shares trading 1.3% higher premarket.