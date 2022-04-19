PetMeds signs exclusive partnership with Vetster for Pet Telemedicine

Apr. 19, 2022 8:48 AM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced an exclusive partnership and investment with Vetster, veterinary telemedicine and pet-care marketplace which will position PetMeds as the premier source for pet health online.
  • The deal provides access to virtual, around-the-clock pet healthcare for PetMeds' 2M-plus pet parents as well as integrated fulfillment of pet medications for veterinarians and vet clinics.
  • Through the agreement, PetMeds becomes the exclusive e-commerce provider of pet medications for Vetster, and Vetster becomes the exclusive provider of telehealth and telemedicine services to PetMeds customers.
  • Separately, the agreement comes amid Vetster completing its Series B round of funding of $30M wherein PetMeds has committed a minority investment.
  • The round brings Vetster's total investment to $40M since November 2020 launch.
  • PetMeds has the opportunity to receive additional shares through the exercise of warrants for an increased equity stake in Vetster, with such warrants being tied to future performance milestones.
  • Shares trading 1.3% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.