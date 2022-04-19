Enzo Biochem gains on New York approval for test to detect human papillomavirus
Apr. 19, 2022 8:49 AM ETEnzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) have added ~9% in the pre-market Tuesday after the health services company announced that the New York State Department of Health (DOH) had approved its AMPIPROBE HPV test.
- There is a link between many cervical cancers and infection with high-risk human papillomavirus, a widely prevalent virus spread through sexual contact. AMPIPROBE HPV test is a PCR-based diagnostic designed to detect 14 high-risk HPV variants.
- Arguing that the approval process was thorough and followed a comprehensive review, Hamid Erfanian, the Chief Executive of Enzo (ENZ), said: “The achievement of this high threshold leaves us well positioned for success as we pursue US and international regulatory approvals.”
- The New York-based Enzo (ENZ) appointed Erfanian as the company’s CEO with effect from November to replace the healthcare veteran, Elazar Rabbani.