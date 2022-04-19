Avinger stock climbs premarket on launch of Lightbox 3 imaging console

Apr. 19, 2022 8:52 AM ETAvinger, Inc. (AVGR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment

Doctor examining patient with endoscope

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock climbed 11.2% premarket on Tuesday after the medical device maker announced the full commercial launch of its Lightbox 3 imaging console.
  • AVGR conducted a limited launch of the Lightbox 3 in Feb. and Mar. This validated a mobile strategy option, through which a single highly portable Lightbox 3 can be deployed across multiple hospital sites.
  • This strategy aims to increase AVGR's field teams' productivity, accelerate the launch of new user sites and reduce sales cycle time.
  • "We believe the significant clinical benefits of our proprietary intravascular image-guided system, combined with the portability and reduced cost of the Lightbox 3, will accelerate new account acquisition," said AVGR CEO Jeff Soinski.
