Hello Pal commences mining operations in Australia

Apr. 19, 2022 9:01 AM ETHello Pal International Inc. (HLLPF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hello Pal International (OTCQB:HLLPF) is pleased to announce the commencement of it's cryptocurrency mining operations in Australia.
  • 100 Bitmain Antminer L7 Mining Rigs housed in an undisclosed location in Victoria, Australia are fully operational and have commenced mining Litecoin and Dogecoin.
  • The data centre in Australia is capable of housing up to 20K Mining Rigs providing sufficient room for Hello Pal to expand its cryptocurrency mining capabilities onsite down the track.
  • "We look forward to the remaining 300 mining rigs in North America to also commence operations soon." said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman.
