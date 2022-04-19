Gilead's Kite gets FDA approval for CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing site in Maryland

Apr. 19, 2022 9:03 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Maker Of Coronavirus Trial Drug Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences. Inc., Reports Positive Data Coming From Trials

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) unit Kite said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved commercial production at the its new CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing facility in Frederick, Maryland.
  • The site will produce Kite’s FDA approved CAR T-cell therapy used to treat blood cancer, the company said in an April 19 press release.
  • Kite noted that via this facility and through certain optimization efforts across its global CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing network, the company estimates network capacity will be increased by 50%.
  • Kite expects that more than 400 employees would be working at the Maryland site by the end of 2022.
  • The company said it began construction of the 275K square foot facility on 20 acres in 2019 and the site has unfinished space to add future capacity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.