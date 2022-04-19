Gilead's Kite gets FDA approval for CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing site in Maryland
Apr. 19, 2022 9:03 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) unit Kite said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved commercial production at the its new CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing facility in Frederick, Maryland.
- The site will produce Kite’s FDA approved CAR T-cell therapy used to treat blood cancer, the company said in an April 19 press release.
- Kite noted that via this facility and through certain optimization efforts across its global CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing network, the company estimates network capacity will be increased by 50%.
- Kite expects that more than 400 employees would be working at the Maryland site by the end of 2022.
- The company said it began construction of the 275K square foot facility on 20 acres in 2019 and the site has unfinished space to add future capacity.