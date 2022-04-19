Shift4 Payments downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley; stock slides
Apr. 19, 2022 9:04 AM ET
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) stock is dropping 6.6% in Tuesday premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette downgraded the the payments technology company to Underweight from Equalweight as its free cash flow conversion is significantly lower than peers.
- He pointed out that Shift4 (FOUR) forecasts FCF conversion to improve to 35%-40% by 2022 with peers ranging from 50% to 80%. See details on the company's cash flow over the past four years here.
- "While we think management could improve profitability if desired, given currently elevated competitive intensity within the Fintech space, we think this would require meaningful concessions on growth," Faucette wrote in a note to clients.
- Furthermore, any slowing in gateway transition contribution could constrain future growth, pressuring valuations, the analyst said.
- Faucette trims his price target on Shift4 (FOUR) to $41 from $50, implying a 32% decline in its stock price.
- The Underweight rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and clashes with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
