Apr. 19, 2022 9:04 AM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) stock is dropping 6.6% in Tuesday premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette downgraded the the payments technology company to Underweight from Equalweight as its free cash flow conversion is significantly lower than peers.
  • He pointed out that Shift4 (FOUR) forecasts FCF conversion to improve to 35%-40% by 2022 with peers ranging from 50% to 80%. See details on the company's cash flow over the past four years here.
  • "While we think management could improve profitability if desired, given currently elevated competitive intensity within the Fintech space, we think this would require meaningful concessions on growth," Faucette wrote in a note to clients.
  • Furthermore, any slowing in gateway transition contribution could constrain future growth, pressuring valuations, the analyst said.
  • Faucette trims his price target on Shift4 (FOUR) to $41 from $50, implying a 32% decline in its stock price.
  • The Underweight rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and clashes with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • For a contrasting view, see why SA contributor Jared Simons calls Shift4 (FOUR) a global payments juggernaut
