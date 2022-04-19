BioXcel Therapeutics rises after announcing $260M strategic financing, formation of new unit

Apr. 19, 2022 9:04 AM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) have added 5.6% to $15.60 in premarket trading on Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company announced $260M in strategic financing and formed a new unit to develop oncology-focused medicines.
  • Under the new strategic financing agreements with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Oaktree and QIA will provide up to $260 million in gross funding.
  • The funding will be comprised of a $135M credit agreement, a $120M revenue interest financing agreement and a $5M equity investment in BTAI stock.
  • Investment will support the upcoming U.S. commercial launch activities of the company's Igalmi sublingual film and further clinical pipeline development, and extends the company's cash runway into 2025.
  • Separately, BTAI also said it is forming wholly-owned subsidiary OnkosXcel Therapeutics. The unit will develop and progress therapies to address difficult-to-treat cancers with high unmet need.
  • OnkosXcel will progress the development of BTAI's BXCL701, an investigational orally administered innate immune activator designed to initiate inflammation in the tumor microenvironment.
  • BTAI will provide further information on OnkosXcel in H2 2022.
  • Up to Monday's close, BTAI stock has lost ~27% YTD.
