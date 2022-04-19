Finch Therapeutics to cut workforce by 20%
Apr. 19, 2022 9:06 AM ETFinch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) said Tuesday it plans to reduce its workforce by ~20%.
- The move will allow FNCH to focus its financial resources on its wholly-owned programs - recurrent C. difficile infection and autism spectrum disorder development programs - and its work with Takeda in inflammatory bowel disease.
- The job cuts follow FNCH pausing its chronic hepatitis B program after the FDA issued a clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for CP101.
- FNCH recently submitted a complete response to the FDA regarding the clinical hold, which is related to its SARS-CoV-2 donor screening protocols, and is awaiting feedback.
- FNCH stock rose 2.4% premarket on Tuesday.