Finch Therapeutics to cut workforce by 20%

  • Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) said Tuesday it plans to reduce its workforce by ~20%.
  • The move will allow FNCH to focus its financial resources on its wholly-owned programs - recurrent C. difficile infection and autism spectrum disorder development programs - and its work with Takeda in inflammatory bowel disease.
  • The job cuts follow FNCH pausing its chronic hepatitis B program after the FDA issued a clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for CP101.
  • FNCH recently submitted a complete response to the FDA regarding the clinical hold, which is related to its SARS-CoV-2 donor screening protocols, and is awaiting feedback.
  • FNCH stock rose 2.4% premarket on Tuesday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.