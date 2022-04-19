Authentic Heroes, part of Global Fiber Technologies and N.S.U.C Entertainment form a joint venture
Apr. 19, 2022 9:06 AM ETGlobal Fiber Technologies, Inc. (GFTX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Authentic Heroes, subsidiary of Global Fiber Technologies (OTCPK:GFTX) enters into a joint venture with N.S.U.C Entertainment Group for the promotion and production of music, music NFT's, live events and Authentic Heroes merchandise.
- The joint venture with N.S.U.C will give reach to create their own record label.
- "Promoting "live events" with N.S.U.C. and top artists will give us an ability to cross market both our physical and our digital products to concert goers both before and after the venues have taken place." said Chris H. Giordano President and Chairman.