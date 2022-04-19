The shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) have shed ~10% in the pre-market Tuesday after the dental product maker announced that it terminated Don Casey as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Casey will no longer be part of the company’s board, Dentsply (XRAY) noted, adding that it has obtained the services of an executive search firm to identify the next CEO.

Meantime, the company has appointed its board member, John Groetelaars, as interim CEO.

“John has a strong track record of driving innovative business strategies, and as a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of industry experience, he is uniquely positioned to lead our company during this transition period,” Chairman of the Board, Eric Brandt, remarked.

In addition, Dentsply (XRAY) announced the appointment of Barbara Bodem as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective Apr. 25 to replace the outgoing CFO Jorge Gomez, who is expected to join the vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) as its CFO on May 09.

Ms. Bodem most recently served as the CFO and Senior Vice President of the MedTech company, Hillrom, which was later acquired by Baxter (BAX).

In addition, Dentsply (XRAY) announced its preliminary financials for 1Q 2022, indicating ~$965M of net sales and $0.26 - $0.30 of GAAP diluted earnings per share. The adj. EPS of $0.48 - $0.52 fell short of the current Street forecasts of $0.67 per share.