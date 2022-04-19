Constellation Energy secures $2.5M DOE grant for DAC technology
Apr. 19, 2022 9:09 AM ETConstellation Energy Corporation (CEG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The US Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded a $2.5M grant to Constellation (NASDAQ:CEG) and its project partners to research potential game-changing carbon removal technology at Byron Generating Station in Northern Illinois.
- The company will partner with 1PointFive Inc., Worley Group Inc., Carbon Engineering Ltd., Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to research the viability of DAC technology at the zero-emission Byron plant.
- The DAC project at Byron Station will capture 250K tons of CO2 each year, reducing global carbon emissions and helping to decarbonize energy intensive sectors of the economy.
- The study which is expected to conclude in 2023, will also focus on the potential for a nuclear plant to become the center of a direct air carbon capture hub, partnering the DAC technology with storage of CO2.
