Esports Technologies enters agreement with Incentive Games

  • Esports Marketing Technologies, part of Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Incentive Games enter a software license and service agreement.
  • Through this agreement, Incentive will build customized free-to-play games for Esports Technologies brands.
  • Incentive has established itself as a top developer of premium free-to-play games for casino, sports betting, and fantasy sports operators.
  • John Gordon, CEO of Incentive Games, said, "This is a flagship moment for us and also for Esports Technologies. We have chosen what we feel is the best esports focused company for us to enter the vertical. We are taking what we have learned with traditional sports and casino free-to-play games and adapted new products specifically for esports. Our algorithms and data models will help us evolve these games through data-driven design, which will allow Esports Technologies to continue its vision to be the leader in esports wagering."
