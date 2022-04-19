Dentsply Sirona appoints interim CEO, CFO; provides Q1 estimates

Apr. 19, 2022 9:29 AM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • John Groetelaars is appointed interim CEO and Barbara Bodem interim CFO at Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY).
  • Groetelaars, who currently serves on Dentsply Sirona's board, succeeds Don Casey. Casey has been terminated as CEO and will cease to serve as a board member, with immediate effect.
  • The board is searching for a new CEO.
  • Bodem's appointment is effective upon Jorge Gomez's departure on May 6, but she will join the dental healthcare company on Apr. 25 and work closely with Gomez to ensure a seamless transition.
  • Bodem most recently served as SVP and CFO of Hillrom.
  • In its update on anticipated Q1 financial results, the company expects Q1 net sales to be ~$965M, while GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $0.26-$0.30 and adj. EPS will be in the range of $0.48-$0.52.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for EPS stands at $0.67 while for revenue it is pegged at $1.02B.
  • The results reflect weaker sales performance in the U.S., global supply chain challenges and foreign exchange headwinds.
  • The company will release its earnings on May 5.
  • Shares trading 14% down premarket.
