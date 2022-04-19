Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) -2.3% pre-market after reporting Tuesday that Q1 adjusted earnings beat estimates but revenues came in more than $500M short of expectations, hurt by supply chain snags triggered by COVID-19.

Q1 net income slipped to $1.73B, or $6.44/share, from $1.84B, or $6.56/share, in the year-earlier quarter, as sales fell 8% to $14.96B and operating profit slid 11% to $1.93B.

Free cash flow was $1.1B in Q1 2022, compared to $1.5B in Q1 2021.

Q1 sales by segment: Aeronautics +0.2% Y/Y to $6.4B, Rotary and Mission Systems -14% to $3.55B, Space -15% to $2.56B, Missiles and Fire Control -11% to $2.45B.

Q1 operating profit by segment: Aeronautics -2% Y/Y to $679M, Rotary and Mission Systems -20% to $348M, Space +8% to $245M, Missiles and Fire Control -3% to $384M.

The company reaffirmed FY 2022 guidance of EPS ~$26.70 vs. $26.78 analyst consensus on revenues of ~$66B vs. $66.1B consensus.

Lockheed (LMT) shares have gained 31% YTD and 19% over the past year.