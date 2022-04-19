UPS settles with DOJ on discrimination case

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has settled a longstanding dispute with the DOJ over immigration-linked discrimination, per a government press release.

According to the agency, a resolution was reached in regard to the civil case that alleged the parcel service violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by requesting additional and unnecessary permission documents to work in the US after sufficient proof was already presented.

“When checking an individual’s permission to work, employers cannot ask for more documents than necessary based on a worker’s citizenship status,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division explained.

Under the terms of the settlement, UPS (UPS) will be compelled to pay a $1.9 million fine and institute new training protocols to avoid similar incidents.

The fine is the second fine in less than a month for UPS (UPS), following a $5.3 million civil penalty levied in March due to a violation of the False Claims Act for falsely reporting information about the transfer of U.S. mail to foreign posts.

The small size of the fines has not impacted the shares’ trajectory on Tuesday morning.

Analysts remain divided on the stock overall amid heavier pressures from inflation and fuel costs juxtaposed with a relatively low valuation for the stock.