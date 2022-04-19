UNITY Biotech doses first patient in phase 2 study of UBX1325 for chronic eye disorder wAMD
Apr. 19, 2022 9:21 AM ETUnity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- UNITY Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) on Tuesday dosed the first patient in its phase 2 clinical trial of its investigational small molecule inhibitor UBX1325 in subjects with wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), a chronic eye disorder that causes blurred vision or a blind spot in the visual field.
- The mid-stage trial, called ENVISION, is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, efficacy, and durability of UBX1325 in patients with wAMD. The trial is targeting to enroll 46 patients with wAMD, and UBX expects 16-week safety and efficacy results in Q4 2022.
- "The phase 2 study enables us to further explore whether UBX1325 may provide improved treatment options for patients with wAMD in parallel with our ongoing Phase 2 study, BEHOLD, in diabetic macular edema," said UBX CEO Anirvan Ghosh.
- UBX stock +1.9% to $1.00 in premarket trading.