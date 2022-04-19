Aeterna Zentaris gets European patent related to macimorelin to detect growth hormone deficiency
Apr. 19, 2022 9:24 AM ETAeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)NVO, NONOFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) said the European Patent Office issued a patent related to use of macimorelin to diagnose growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in adults.
- The company said macimorelin is an orally active small molecule that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone (GH) from the pituitary gland. Stimulated GH levels are measured in blood samples after oral administration of macimorelin for testing of GHD.
- Aeterna (AEZS) added that the European patent number EP3729100 covers the use of macimorelin to detect GHD in adults, with a base patent term extending till 2038.
- The company noted that macimorelin is the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Commission approved oral diagnostic for adult GHD. Macimorelin is sold in the U.S. as Macrilen, through a license and assignment agreement with Novo Nordisk (NVO) (OTCPK:NONOF) and in Europe and the U.K. as Ghryvelin, through a license deal with Consilient Health.
