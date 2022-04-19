Aeterna Zentaris gets European patent related to macimorelin to detect growth hormone deficiency

Apr. 19, 2022 9:24 AM ETAeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)NVO, NONOFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

patented

Warchi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) said the European Patent Office issued a patent related to use of macimorelin to diagnose growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in adults.
  • The company said macimorelin is an orally active small molecule that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone (GH) from the pituitary gland. Stimulated GH levels are measured in blood samples after oral administration of macimorelin for testing of GHD.
  • Aeterna (AEZS) added that the European patent number EP3729100 covers the use of macimorelin to detect GHD in adults, with a base patent term extending till 2038.
  • The company noted that macimorelin is the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Commission approved oral diagnostic for adult GHD. Macimorelin is sold in the U.S. as Macrilen, through a license and assignment agreement with Novo Nordisk (NVO) (OTCPK:NONOF) and in Europe and the U.K. as Ghryvelin, through a license deal with Consilient Health.
  • AEZS +2.56% premarket to $0.33
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.