Vermillion pre-announces Q1 results - beats on production while free cash flow lags
Apr. 19, 2022 9:24 AM ET
- Vermillion (VET) pre-announced Q1 results Tuesday, exceeding annual production guidance during the quarter and generating ~$300m CAD of free cash flow.
- Production during Q1 was 86.2kboe/d, exceeding the upper end of the Company's 83-85kboe/d annual guidance.
- Production guidance for 2022 was raised to 86-88kboe/d in late March, on the back of the Leucrotta Exploration acquisition.
- The Company's 2022 capital budget was also increased in late March, to $500m CAD, from a $400m target released with year-end 2021 earnings.
- Free cash flow during Q1 came in at ~$300m CAD, or ~8.5% of Vermillion's (VET) current market cap; the company previously guided to $1.4b of free cash flow during 2022 (excluding the Corrib acquisition) suggesting free cash flow (ex. Corrib) will need to increase in coming quarters for management to hit annual targets.
- Vermillion (VET) remains well placed to take advantage of historically high European natural gas prices in 2022.