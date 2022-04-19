Zoom Video makes Whiteboard available, collaboration canvas for hybrid teams
Apr. 19, 2022 2:08 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- iZoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announced the general availability of Zoom Whiteboard, a modern digital canvas that provides a unified solution for collaboration and creation within the Zoom platform.
- Users can interact with the Zoom Whiteboard similar to an in-person experience, creating more visually engaging and efficient collaboration.
- Zoom Whiteboard further broadens the capabilities of the Zoom platform for today's hybrid workforce, including unified communications, Zoom Developer Platform, Zoom Events, Zoom Contact Center, and Zoom IQ for Sales.
- "Not only are we supporting customers as they adapt to this new phase of work, but we’re anticipating what comes next, and building platform solutions, like Zoom Whiteboard, to address it," chief product officer Oded Gal commented.