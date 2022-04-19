Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) dropped 3% amid speculation on CNBC that the social media company is unlikely to see other interest besides Elon Musk.

"The more I report the less I believe there's anybody else that really could show up here," CNBC's David Faber said. "Private equities not real. That's also marketing. I'm sorry Orlando Bravo, good for you. You're not doing this deal. I mean come on."

The CNBC report comes after the WSJ reported Monday that Apollo Global (APO) is considering participating in a bid for Twitter. Apollo is said to have had discussions about backing a potential deal for Twitter and could provide Elon Musk or another PE bidder with equity or debt for a a bid. CNBC said Monday and Faber reiterated that Apollo would just provide financing for a deal.

The WSJ report comes the NYPost reported late Thursday that Thoma Bravo is said to be working on a a possible rival bid for Twitter. The NYPost and other media outlets also reported separately that that Musk is said to be talking to investors who would partner with him on an offer for Twitter.

Earlier, Musk's Twitter offer unlikely to succeed as board may view plan 'with horror': Rosenblatt.