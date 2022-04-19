Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) +5% pre-market after saying on Tuesday that it joined LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) in a partnership to develop sustainable low-carbon footprint packaging for the perfumes and cosmetics industry.

As part of the partnership, LVMH signed a multi-year capacity reservation agreement with Origin Materials (ORGN) to purchase sustainable, carbon-negative polyethylene terephthalate for use in packaging.

Origin (ORGN) said it will work with LVMH Beauty on sustainable packaging solutions across its family of renowned brands, which includes Parfums Christian Dior, Parfums Givenchy, Guerlain and others.

The demand for Origin's (ORGN) products is "seemingly inexhaustible, because an increasing number of companies are seeking to lower their greenhouse gas emissions," Absolute Valuation writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.